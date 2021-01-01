Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Tecno Camon 18 VS Xiaomi Mi 8 Tecno Camon 18 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 255K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (628 against 553 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18 Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh

Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Mi 8 Price Tecno Camon 18 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20.5:9 PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.4% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 8 +14% 628 nits Camon 18 553 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 8 83.8% Camon 18 +1% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 8 +37% 515 Camon 18 377 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 8 +48% 2003 Camon 18 1354 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 8 +58% 402049 Camon 18 255112 CPU 106984 68485 GPU 157557 57284 Memory 48249 47185 UX 88154 81282 Total score 402049 255112 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 8 1424 Camon 18 n/a Stability 78% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1424 - PCMark 3.0 score 8258 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 8.0 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Mi 8 11:09 hr Camon 18 n/a Watching videos (Player) Mi 8 14:03 hr Camon 18 n/a Talk (3G) Mi 8 22:37 hr Camon 18 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 21 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 56 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi 8 105 Camon 18 n/a Video quality Mi 8 88 Camon 18 n/a Generic camera score Mi 8 99 Camon 18 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 8 81.2 dB Camon 18 n/a

Other Category Flagship Budget Announced May 2018 October 2021 Release date June 2018 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.