Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Tecno Camon 18, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 255K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (628 against 553 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 18
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
67
Camon 18
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
49
Camon 18
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Camon 18
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Camon 18
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
Camon 18
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
61
Camon 18
62

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Camon 18

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +14%
628 nits
Camon 18
553 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Camon 18 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Tecno Camon 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +37%
515
Camon 18
377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +48%
2003
Camon 18
1354
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +58%
402049
Camon 18
255112
CPU 106984 68485
GPU 157557 57284
Memory 48249 47185
UX 88154 81282
Total score 402049 255112
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8
1424
Camon 18
n/a
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 8 FPS -
Graphics score 1424 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8258 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 8.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 2:33 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Camon 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Camon 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Camon 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Camon 18
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Camon 18
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Camon 18
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Camon 18
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2018 October 2021
Release date June 2018 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 18. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

