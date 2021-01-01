Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Pova 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Tecno Pova 2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 253K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (628 against 481 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 2
  • Comes with 3600 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 8
67
Pova 2
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 8
49
Pova 2
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 8
65
Pova 2
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 8
68
Pova 2
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 8
78
Pova 2
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 8
61
Pova 2
60

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Pova 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20.5:9
PPI 402 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 82.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +31%
628 nits
Pova 2
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 173.3 mm (6.82 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8 +1%
83.8%
Pova 2
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Tecno Pova 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8 +37%
515
Pova 2
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +48%
2003
Pova 2
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8 +59%
402049
Pova 2
253152
CPU 106984 67636
GPU 157557 57251
Memory 48249 45938
UX 88154 82059
Total score 402049 253152
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 8 +98%
1424
Pova 2
718
Stability 78% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1424 718
PCMark 3.0 score 8258 8070
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 HIOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 90 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Pova 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Pova 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Pova 2
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Pova 2
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Pova 2
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Pova 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced May 2018 June 2021
Release date June 2018 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 8. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 2.

