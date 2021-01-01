Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 8
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 399K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (787 against 623 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8
623 nits
Xiaomi 11T +26%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Xiaomi 11T +2%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
503
Xiaomi 11T +69%
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8
1957
Xiaomi 11T +38%
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 8
399975
Xiaomi 11T +50%
598392
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (183rd and 87th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Xiaomi 11T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Xiaomi 11T
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Xiaomi 11T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
81.2 dB
Xiaomi 11T
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2018 September 2021
Release date June 2018 September 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 454 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

