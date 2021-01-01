Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Xiaomi 11T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Optical image stabilization
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (598K versus 399K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (787 against 623 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2248 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|140.4%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
503
Xiaomi 11T +69%
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1957
Xiaomi 11T +38%
2709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
399975
Xiaomi 11T +50%
598392
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (183rd and 87th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
22:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
105
Video quality
88
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2018
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 454 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.701 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.662 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 11T is definitely a better buy.
