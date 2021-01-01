Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.