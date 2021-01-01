Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.