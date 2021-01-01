Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.