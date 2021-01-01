Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 8 vs Mi 10 Youth – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (619 against 428 nits)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 311K)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 4160 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 8
vs
Mi 10 Youth

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2248 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 402 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 140.4% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 8 +45%
619 nits
Mi 10 Youth
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 8
83.8%
Mi 10 Youth +1%
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 620
GPU clock 710 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 8
510
Mi 10 Youth +19%
609
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 8 +4%
1953
Mi 10 Youth
1884
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 8 +10%
341653
Mi 10 Youth
311899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (116th and 143rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 8
14:03 hr
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 8
22:37 hr
Mi 10 Youth
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 122 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 8
105
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Video quality
Mi 8
88
Mi 10 Youth
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi 8
99
Mi 10 Youth
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 8
80.4 dB
Mi 10 Youth
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2018 April 2020
Release date June 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 312 USD
SAR (head) 0.701 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.662 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

