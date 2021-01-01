Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Xiaomi Mi 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on May 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.