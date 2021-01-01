Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Comes with 2209 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.69 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 80% longer battery life (106 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 20.4% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 198K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
625 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +7%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +31%
85.8%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
iPhone SE (2020) +245%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1404
iPhone SE (2020) +143%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
198832
iPhone SE (2020) +132%
461442
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +100%
17:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +288%
39:10 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +1%
87.4 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

