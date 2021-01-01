Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Comes with 2209 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.69 inches larger screen size
- Shows 80% longer battery life (106 vs 59 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 20.4% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 198K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
iPhone SE (2020) +245%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1404
iPhone SE (2020) +143%
3412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178355
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198832
iPhone SE (2020) +132%
461442
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +100%
17:10 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +288%
39:10 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
