Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 198K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (688 against 616 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 96.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
616 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +12%
688 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 620
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
381
Pixel 4a 5G +53%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1419
Pixel 4a 5G +25%
1773
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
178325
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
198884
Pixel 4a 5G +35%
267735

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 13 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2020
Release date September 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

