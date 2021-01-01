Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (267K versus 198K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (688 against 616 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|96.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
381
Pixel 4a 5G +53%
582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1419
Pixel 4a 5G +25%
1773
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
178325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
198884
Pixel 4a 5G +35%
267735
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
39:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|107°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Google Pixel 4a 5G. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.
