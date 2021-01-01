Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 19% longer battery life (106 vs 89 hours)
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 148K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (618 against 441 nits)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
- Weighs 17 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.8%
|83.1%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|98.6%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|38.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|805:1
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +41%
209253
148044
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|13 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +28%
13:25 hr
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +53%
17:10 hr
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +39%
39:10 hr
28:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.
