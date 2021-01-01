Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20 Про
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (618 against 483 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 209K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 699 and 385 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +28%
618 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Honor 20 Pro +82%
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Honor 20 Pro +82%
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
209253
Honor 20 Pro +91%
399245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (216th and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Honor 20 Pro +14%
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +14%
17:10 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +34%
39:10 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (41st and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +3%
86.8 dB
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date September 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20 Pro. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 9
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 9
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei P30
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish