Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor View 30

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30
Huawei Honor View 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 209K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 385 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Honor View 30

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +25%
618 nits
Honor View 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Honor View 30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Honor View 30 +103%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Honor View 30 +116%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
209253
Honor View 30 +117%
454812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (221st and 70th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Honor View 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Honor View 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 109°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
86.8 dB
Honor View 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 November 2019
Release date September 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 is definitely a better buy.

