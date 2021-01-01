Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Huawei Honor X10 Max
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 494 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 13% higher pixel density (403 vs 356 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 53 grams less
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 209K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 385 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|7.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|356 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.8%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Honor X10 Max +40%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1391
Honor X10 Max +55%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
209253
Honor X10 Max +49%
311254
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (216th and 141st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
39:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10 Max. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.
