Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (618 against 494 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (403 vs 356 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 53 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 209K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 539 and 385 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +25%
618 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Honor X10 Max
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Honor X10 Max +40%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Honor X10 Max +55%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
209253
Honor X10 Max +49%
311254

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
86.8 dB
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 July 2020
Release date September 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10 Max. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

