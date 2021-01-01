Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (617 against 416 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 379 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +48%
617 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Note 10 Pro
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
379
Note 10 Pro +15%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +25%
1412
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
180022
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
199488
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +3%
87.4 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 and Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XS Max and Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Infinix Note 10 Pro
10. Oppo Realme C3 and Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish