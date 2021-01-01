Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Moto G50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Motorola Moto G50

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Моторола Мото G50
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Motorola Moto G50

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 75% higher maximum brightness (636 against 363 nits)
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (133 vs 106 hours)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (244K versus 203K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 506 and 392 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Moto G50

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 93.2%
PWM 240 Hz 2336000 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 44 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1889:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +75%
636 nits
Moto G50
363 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +3%
85.8%
Moto G50
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Motorola Moto G50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
392
Moto G50 +29%
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1434
Moto G50 +15%
1646
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
181895
Moto G50
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
203334
Moto G50 +20%
244406
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Moto G50 +45%
19:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Moto G50 +7%
18:38 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Moto G50 +11%
43:21 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (66th and 12th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +10%
87.4 dB
Moto G50
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G50. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

