Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (618 against 479 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 166K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 82.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 94.4%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.4 ms 43 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +29%
618 nits
Nokia 5.3
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +4%
85.8%
Nokia 5.3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +25%
385
Nokia 5.3
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Nokia 5.3
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +26%
209253
Nokia 5.3
166606

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Nokia 5.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +15%
86.8 dB
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

