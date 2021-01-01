Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Nokia X20 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Nokia X20

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Нокиа X20
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Nokia X20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Nokia X20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia X20
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 234K)
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 4470 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 517 and 392 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Nokia X20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.7%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 30.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 923:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +2%
633 nits
Nokia X20
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +8%
85.8%
Nokia X20
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Nokia X20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
392
Nokia X20 +32%
517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1425
Nokia X20 +18%
1675
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
234530
Nokia X20 +40%
328019
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 -
OS size 13 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Nokia X20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Nokia X20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +5%
87.4 dB
Nokia X20
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Nokia X20. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Mi 9 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite or Mi 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 or Nokia X20
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Nokia X20
8. OnePlus Nord or Nokia X20
9. Nokia G20 or Nokia X20
10. Google Pixel 4a or Nokia X20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish