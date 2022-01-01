Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs OnePlus 6T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (34:08 vs 28:35 hours)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (621 against 451 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3700 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 260K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 515 and 384 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 85.89%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.6%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +38%
621 nits
OnePlus 6T
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
OnePlus 6T
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
384
OnePlus 6T +34%
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1411
OnePlus 6T +68%
2369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
260959
OnePlus 6T +56%
405799
CPU 73981 91110
GPU 64644 166474
Memory 48733 64332
UX 74495 84472
Total score 260959 405799
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 Lite
549
OnePlus 6T +164%
1447
Stability 96% 97%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 549 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 7107 8506
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 OxygenOS 11
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 13:19 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 143 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Mi 9 Lite +19%
34:08 hr
OnePlus 6T
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +9%
87.4 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 October 2018
Release date September 2019 February 2019
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6T.

