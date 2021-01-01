Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Ванплас Норд CE 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 197K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (117 vs 106 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 637 and 381 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Nord CE 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 91.6%
PWM 240 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +3%
614 nits
Nord CE 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Nord CE 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
381
Nord CE 5G +67%
637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1404
Nord CE 5G +28%
1793
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
176831
Nord CE 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
197511
Nord CE 5G +60%
316174
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Nord CE 5G +31%
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Nord CE 5G +35%
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +22%
39:10 hr
Nord CE 5G
32:13 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (66th and 16th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Nord CE 5G +3%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 June 2021
Release date September 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD -
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9 Lite and Mi A3
3. Mi 9 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
4. Mi 9 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
5. Mi 9 Lite and Mi 9
6. Nord CE 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Nord CE 5G and 9 Pro
8. Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9
9. Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9R

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish