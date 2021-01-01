Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.