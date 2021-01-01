Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.