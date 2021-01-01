Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A54

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо А54
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo A54

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (231K versus 103K)
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (614 against 490 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +25%
614 nits
Oppo A54
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +4%
85.8%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 500 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +123%
384
Oppo A54
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +41%
1394
Oppo A54
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite +123%
231016
Oppo A54
103683
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9
6. Oppo A54 and Oppo A53
7. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A12
8. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
9. Oppo A54 and Oppo Realme 8
10. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish