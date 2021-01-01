Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A73 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A73, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (624 against 493 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 175K)
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 315 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Oppo A73

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.6%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 25.1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1387:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +27%
624 nits
Oppo A73
493 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Oppo A73
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo A73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +22%
385
Oppo A73
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +2%
1410
Oppo A73
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +17%
205710
Oppo A73
175209
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (234th and 285th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 13 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Oppo A73
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Oppo A73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.2 dB
Oppo A73 +4%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 October 2020
Release date September 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. It has a better performance, software, and camera.

