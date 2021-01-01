Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A74

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо А74
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo A74

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 190K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 387 and 307 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 100%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +3%
637 nits
Oppo A74
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
Oppo A74
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +26%
387
Oppo A74
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +3%
1445
Oppo A74
1409
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite +23%
233240
Oppo A74
190150
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Oppo A74 +3%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74.

