Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A74 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (638 against 481 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 202K)
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 500 and 392 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +33%
638 nits
A74 5G
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
392
A74 5G +28%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1425
A74 5G +13%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
181845
A74 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
202736
A74 5G +65%
334300

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
A74 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

