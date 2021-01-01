Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo A94 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо А94 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 231K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +7%
614 nits
A94 5G
576 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
A94 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
384
A94 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1394
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
231016
A94 5G +54%
354769
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
A94 5G
94
Generic camera score
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
A94 5G +6%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD -
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A94 5G. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

