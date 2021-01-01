Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.