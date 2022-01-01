Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (621 against 566 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Weighs 16 grams less

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 26% longer battery life (134 vs 106 hours)

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 259K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.4% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 95.8% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 9 Lite +10% 621 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9 Lite +2% 85.8% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619 GPU clock 500 MHz - FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 9 Lite 384 Realme 9 Pro +81% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 9 Lite 1405 Realme 9 Pro +43% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 9 Lite 259635 Realme 9 Pro +54% 400589 CPU 73981 - GPU 64644 - Memory 48733 - UX 74495 - Total score 259635 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 9 Lite 549 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 96% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 549 - PCMark 3.0 score 7094 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9 Lite 87.4 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2019 February 2022 Release date September 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.