Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.