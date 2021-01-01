Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo Realme C25
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (628 against 487 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
- Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
66
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.8%
|81.7%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|MediaTek Helio G70
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +12%
390
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +8%
1437
1327
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite +8%
234222
216127
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (40% in 65 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
39:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.
