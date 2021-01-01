Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Realme C25 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo Realme C25

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо Реалми C25
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo Realme C25

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (628 against 487 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25
  • Comes with 1970 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4030 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Realme C25

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 81.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +29%
628 nits
Realme C25
487 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +5%
85.8%
Realme C25
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo Realme C25 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +12%
390
Realme C25
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +8%
1437
Realme C25
1327
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite +8%
234222
Realme C25
216127
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (40% in 65 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Realme C25
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Realme C25
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Realme C25
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Realme C25
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25.

