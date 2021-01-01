Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Reno 5 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo Reno 5 4G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо Рено 5 4G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo Reno 5 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 658.5 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 211K)
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (803 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Reno 5 4G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
626 nits
Reno 5 4G +28%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 733 mm (28.86 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Reno 5 4G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Reno 5 4G +48%
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1430
Reno 5 4G +27%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
211014
Reno 5 4G +35%
285192

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Reno 5 4G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 December 2020
Release date September 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 5 4G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
