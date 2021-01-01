Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Reno 6 Z – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Oppo Reno 6 Z

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Z
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Oppo Reno 6 Z

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 6 Z, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Z
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (344K versus 232K)
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (783 against 617 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 586 and 382 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Reno 6 Z

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
617 nits
Reno 6 Z +27%
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
Reno 6 Z
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Oppo Reno 6 Z in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
382
Reno 6 Z +53%
586
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1396
Reno 6 Z +24%
1727
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
232103
Reno 6 Z +49%
344787
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Reno 6 Z
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Reno 6 Z
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 July 2021
Release date September 2019 August 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD -
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 Z is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9 Lite or Mi A3
3. Mi 9 Lite or Redmi Note 8T
4. Mi 9 Lite or Redmi Note 9S
5. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 9
6. Reno 6 Z or Galaxy A52
7. Reno 6 Z or Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Reno 6 Z or Realme 8 Pro
9. Reno 6 Z or A94 5G
10. Reno 6 Z or Reno 6 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish