Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 380 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (119 vs 106 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (799 against 615 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
615 nits
Galaxy A32 +30%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Galaxy A32
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +10%
380
Galaxy A32
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +10%
1401
Galaxy A32
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
176726
Galaxy A32
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +8%
198973
Galaxy A32
184822
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Galaxy A32 +22%
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Galaxy A32 +2%
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +18%
39:10 hr
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (73rd and 47th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Galaxy A32
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2021
Release date September 2019 February 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A32. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

