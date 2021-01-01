Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 173K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 306 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.4%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
618 nits
Galaxy A41
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Galaxy A41
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +26%
385
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +16%
1391
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +20%
209253
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (216th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 13 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Galaxy A41 +8%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +6%
17:10 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +63%
39:10 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (41st and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +2%
86.8 dB
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
