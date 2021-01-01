Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (106 vs 98 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 169K)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (618 against 544 nits)
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 335 points
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 141.5%
PWM 240 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +14%
618 nits
Galaxy A50
544 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%
Galaxy A50
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +15%
385
Galaxy A50
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +16%
1391
Galaxy A50
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +23%
209253
Galaxy A50
169800
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (216th and 280th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +9%
13:25 hr
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +10%
17:10 hr
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +61%
39:10 hr
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +2%
86.8 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.

