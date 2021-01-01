Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Shows 8% longer battery life (106 vs 98 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 169K)
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (618 against 544 nits)
- 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 385 and 335 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|85.8%
|85.2%
|Display features
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.8%
|141.5%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~384 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +15%
385
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +16%
1391
1198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +23%
209253
169800
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (216th and 280th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|13 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4030 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +9%
13:25 hr
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +10%
17:10 hr
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +61%
39:10 hr
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL Plus CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 262 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.42 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.4 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A50.
