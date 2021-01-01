Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.