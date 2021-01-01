Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 2970 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (156 vs 106 hours)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 209K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (672 against 618 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 85.8% 86.7%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 97.6%
PWM 240 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
618 nits
Galaxy M51 +9%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Galaxy M51 +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Galaxy M51 +39%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Galaxy M51 +17%
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
209253
Galaxy M51 +19%
249489

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 13 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Galaxy M51 +25%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Galaxy M51 +47%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Galaxy M51 +34%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
86.8 dB
Galaxy M51 +3%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2020
Release date September 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 9
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Samsung Galaxy M31
9. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Samsung Galaxy M51 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish