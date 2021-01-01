Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 378 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 86.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
623 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Galaxy M52 5G +1%
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 500 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
378
Galaxy M52 5G +99%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1416
Galaxy M52 5G +93%
2731
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2021
Release date September 2019 October 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 404 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 and M52 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A72 and M52 5G
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 and M52 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and M52 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish