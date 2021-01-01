Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 198K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (691 against 625 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 713 and 385 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 87.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.3%
PWM 240 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
625 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +11%
691 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Galaxy S10 Lite +2%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Galaxy S10 Lite +85%
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1404
Galaxy S10 Lite +70%
2381
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
178355
Galaxy S10 Lite +99%
354374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
198832
Galaxy S10 Lite +131%
459594
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +12%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +14%
39:10 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite
34:29 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +2%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 January 2020
Release date September 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

