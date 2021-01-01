Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 930 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (106 vs 83 hours)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 198K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (699 against 625 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 97.5%
PWM 240 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
625 nits
Galaxy S10e +12%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +3%
85.8%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
385
Galaxy S10e +95%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1404
Galaxy S10e +37%
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
178355
Galaxy S10e +89%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
198832
Galaxy S10e +104%
405386
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +20%
13:25 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +13%
17:10 hr
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +91%
39:10 hr
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +5%
87.4 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date September 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

