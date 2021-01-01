Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Sony Xperia 10 II

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (106 vs 92 hours)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3600 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 179K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (636 against 522 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 28 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 21:9
PPI 403 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 77.6%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.1%
PWM 240 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +22%
636 nits
Xperia 10 II
522 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +11%
85.8%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 610
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +19%
385
Xperia 10 II
323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1440
Xperia 10 II +11%
1605
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +19%
213498
Xperia 10 II
179426
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (229th and 281st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +10%
13:25 hr
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Xperia 10 II +7%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +125%
39:10 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +5%
88.2 dB
Xperia 10 II
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 February 2020
Release date September 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 II.

