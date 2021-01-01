Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (626 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.5% Display features - Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 95.8% - PWM 240 Hz - Response time 3.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi 9 Lite +40% 626 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9 Lite +2% 85.8% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 619 GPU clock 500 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 9 Lite +1% 384 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 9 Lite +8% 1411 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 9 Lite 232913 Vivo Y53s +6% 246022 CPU 74780 65039 GPU 43964 54320 Memory 50985 50917 UX 63419 76732 Total score 232913 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 9 Lite 549 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 96% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 549 - PCMark 3.0 score 7078 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 9 Lite 87.4 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2019 June 2021 Release date September 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Y53s.