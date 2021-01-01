Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Y72 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Vivo Y72 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Виво Y72 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Vivo Y72 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Vivo Y72 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (630 against 388 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y72 5G
  • Comes with 970 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4030 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 526 and 389 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Y72 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 84.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms 31 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 599:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +62%
630 nits
Y72 5G
388 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +2%
85.8%
Y72 5G
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Vivo Y72 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
389
Y72 5G +35%
526
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1442
Y72 5G +17%
1694
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Lite
183563
Y72 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite
202040
Y72 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 13 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite
13:25 hr
Y72 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite
17:10 hr
Y72 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite
39:10 hr
Y72 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +2%
87.4 dB
Y72 5G
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 May 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 248 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.2 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo Y72 5G. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 9T Pro
2. Mi 9 Lite or Mi A3
3. Mi 9 Lite or Redmi Note 8T
4. Mi 9 Lite or Redmi Note 9S
5. Mi 9 Lite or Mi 9
6. Y72 5G or Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Y72 5G or Poco X3 Pro
8. Y72 5G or Vivo V20
9. Y72 5G or A74 5G
10. Y72 5G or Reno 5 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish