Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.