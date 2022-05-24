Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi 12X

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми 12X
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi 12X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments (1)

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12X
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (691K versus 260K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (919 against 621 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 470 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4030 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Xiaomi 12X

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 89.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 98.6%
PWM 240 Hz 523 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
621 nits
Xiaomi 12X +48%
919 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 152.7 mm (6.01 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.16 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Xiaomi 12X +4%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi 12X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 650
GPU clock 500 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
384
Xiaomi 12X +143%
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1411
Xiaomi 12X +123%
3150
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
260959
Xiaomi 12X +165%
691545
CPU 73981 182068
GPU 64644 244860
Memory 48733 124404
UX 74495 145738
Total score 260959 691545
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 Lite
549
Xiaomi 12X +672%
4237
Stability 96% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 549 4237
PCMark 3.0 score 7107 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB 29.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 13:05 hr
Watching video 13:19 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 143 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Mi 9 Lite
34:08 hr
Xiaomi 12X +4%
35:28 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (90th and 67th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Xiaomi 12X +3%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 December 2021
Release date September 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 vs Mi 9 Lite
2. Redmi Note 10S vs Mi 9 Lite
3. 11 Lite 5G NE vs Mi 9 Lite
4. Mi 9 vs Mi 9 Lite
5. Poco F3 vs Xiaomi 12X
6. Mi 11 vs Xiaomi 12X
7. 11T Pro vs Xiaomi 12X
8. 12 Pro vs Xiaomi 12X
9. Mi 11X vs Xiaomi 12X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Avatar
Erwin 24 May 2022 10:08
Very curious about what ROM version you used for the mi 9 lite. I'm still waiting for the EU version those muppets stopped after they released it.
0 Reply
Promotion
РусскийEnglish