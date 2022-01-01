Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 11

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (34:08 vs 26:20 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 260K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (919 against 621 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 570 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4030 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 91.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 3.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite
621 nits
Mi 11 +48%
919 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite
85.8%
Mi 11 +7%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 660
GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
384
Mi 11 +182%
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1411
Mi 11 +146%
3471
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Lite
260959
Mi 11 +212%
813294
CPU 73981 203595
GPU 64644 315180
Memory 48733 133562
UX 74495 163691
Total score 260959 813294
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 Lite
549
Mi 11 +864%
5290
Stability 96% 92%
Graphics test 3 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 549 5290
PCMark 3.0 score 7107 12813
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 13
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:57 hr 08:21 hr
Watching video 13:19 hr 10:58 hr
Gaming 05:09 hr 04:36 hr
Standby 143 hr 98 hr
General battery life
Mi 9 Lite +30%
34:08 hr
Mi 11
26:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
127
Video quality
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
107
Generic camera score
Mi 9 Lite
n/a
Mi 11
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite
87.4 dB
Mi 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 December 2020
Release date September 2019 January 2021
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is definitely a better buy.

