Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710) that was released on September 16, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (106 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (618 against 468 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 177K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 710
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Lite
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.8% 82.5%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 95.8% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Lite +32%
618 nits
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156.8 mm (6.17 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Lite +4%
85.8%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616 Adreno 512
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Lite +15%
385
Mi 8 Lite
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Lite
1391
Mi 8 Lite +2%
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Lite +18%
209253
Mi 8 Lite
177172
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (221st and 272nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4030 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Lite +29%
13:25 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Lite +68%
17:10 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Lite +32%
39:10 hr
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL Plus CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Lite +2%
86.8 dB
Mi 8 Lite
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2018
Release date September 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.42 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.4 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (75%)
3 (25%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Mi 9 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Mi 9 Lite
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Mi 8 Lite
10. Huawei Honor 8X and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish