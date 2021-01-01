Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (639 against 428 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 465K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
iPhone 11 +49%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +8%
85.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
753
iPhone 11 +74%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
2742
iPhone 11 +26%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro
465252
iPhone 11 +10%
513644

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date October 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

