Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Comes with 2179 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.69 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.1% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (665 against 428 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.5% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +55%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +31%
85.5%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
753
iPhone SE (2020) +77%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
2742
iPhone SE (2020) +25%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +1%
465252
iPhone SE (2020)
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2020
Release date October 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
4. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 11 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
7. Apple iPhone XS vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
8. OnePlus 8 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
9. Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish