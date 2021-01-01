Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 379K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 645 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (854 against 430 nits)
  • Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
430 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +99%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro +1%
85.5%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +18%
760
Pixel 5a 5G
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +42%
2771
Pixel 5a 5G
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Pro +39%
527085
Pixel 5a 5G
379048
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 40 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2021
Release date October 2019 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
