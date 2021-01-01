Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 379K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- Reverse charging feature
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 760 and 645 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 99% higher maximum brightness (854 against 430 nits)
- Comes with 680 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4000 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +18%
760
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +42%
2771
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Pro +39%
527085
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|August 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.
