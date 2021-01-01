Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 401K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 758 and 680 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (787 against 428 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2580 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Mali-G77 MP8
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~652 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +11%
758
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +8%
2783
2565
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
404567
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +15%
459519
401243
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 450 USD
|~ 569 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.
