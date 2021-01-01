Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs Nova 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 9 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 Про
Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 8 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 401K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 758 and 680 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 84% higher maximum brightness (787 against 428 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
Nova 8 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
428 nits
Nova 8 Pro +84%
787 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
Nova 8 Pro +4%
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2580 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 675 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +11%
758
Nova 8 Pro
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro +8%
2783
Nova 8 Pro
2565
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 9 Pro
404567
Nova 8 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 9 Pro +15%
459519
Nova 8 Pro
401243
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 December 2020
Release date October 2019 January 2021
Launch price ~ 450 USD ~ 569 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8 Pro. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

