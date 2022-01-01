Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 9 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 522K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (776 against 429 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 403 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 9 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Mi 9 Pro
429 nits
10 Pro +81%
776 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 9 Pro
85.5%
10 Pro +5%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2960 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
753
10 Pro +29%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 9 Pro
2792
10 Pro +23%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 9 Pro
522931
10 Pro +91%
998794
CPU - 229138
GPU - 438172
Memory - 172155
UX - 168167
Total score 522931 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 9 Pro
2324
10 Pro +311%
9563
Stability 98% 64%
Graphics test 13 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 2324 9563
PCMark 3.0 score - 10936
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (164th and 6th place)
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12.1
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 9 Pro
n/a
10 Pro
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 150°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 January 2022
Release date October 2019 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

