Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
- Delivers 202% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 427 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 521K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2960 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
756
OnePlus 9RT +47%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2792
OnePlus 9RT +30%
3636
|CPU
|-
|174825
|GPU
|-
|292456
|Memory
|-
|116096
|UX
|-
|133482
|Total score
|521998
|713869
|Stability
|98%
|66%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|35 FPS
|Graphics score
|2324
|5867
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (142nd and 46th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|OxygenOS 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|0:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2019
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.
