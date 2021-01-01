Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 202% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 427 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 521K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.39 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Mi 9 Pro 427 nits OnePlus 9RT +202% 1290 nits

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 9 Pro 85.5% OnePlus 9RT +3% 87.9%

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 40 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:38 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm - Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2019 October 2021 Release date October 2019 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.